Members of Gay Dads NSW came together yesterday to celebrate Father’s Day in Erskineville.

Over 70 dads and children attended, with a jumping castle and face painter made possible by a donation from Westpac.

Gay Dads NSW coordinator Dror Hazy said the event was a celebration of the wonderful parents and carers that gay dads are.

“The annual Father’s Day catch up is an opportunity for gay parents and carers to come together with their children to connect with their community in a safe and welcoming space,” he said.

“This year, however, with the postal vote on marriage equality there was a lot of discussion about ensuring our families remain resilient during the coming weeks.”

Rainbow Families has released a number of support guides to help families remain strong and resilient.

“The Plebiscite Survival Guide is a valuable resource for parents and carers, to help them remain strong in the face of the ‘no’ campaign,” said Ashley Scott, co-chair of Rainbow Families.

“Ideas like practising self-care and supporting our supporters are simple to implement, and help keep our families strong.

“The Educators Guide, which was sent to over 400 schools across the country this week, provides teachers with helpful ideas on how to best support LGBTI parents and carers within the school community. It has ten simple tips for schools to implement to protect and support LGBTI parents and their children.”

Hazy said the message from Gay Dads NSW at the Father’s Day celebration was that they are voting yes, and asking the community to vote yes in the postal plebiscite on marriage equality.

“We will be door knocking, making phone calls, putting up posters, having difficult conversations and going to rallies—doing everything we can do ensure our families have the equality and recognition we deserve,” he said.