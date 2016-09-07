—

THE director of the documentary Gayby Baby said she is shocked to learn the NSW Education Minister, Adrian Piccoli, had ordered a LGBTI school resource she helped design be removed from schools in the state.

Maya Newell created the Gayby Baby School Action Toolkit for use by teachers of grades five to 10 to help promote greater understanding of LGBTI families. The resource launched in May this year was based on her documentary of children in LGBTI families.

However, it was revealed today Minister Piccoli ordered a withdrawal of the resource from schools and investigation into the Department of Education for launching the resource. He told The Australian he was “very angry” the resource was being used in schools.

“Safe Schools materials are only to be used strictly in accordance with the revised guidelines established by the federal ­government. I am furious this policy has not been adhered to and have demanded a full explanation from the (departmental) secretary,” he said.

Newell was not aware of Piccoli’s orders until she was contacted by the Star Observer.

“We are incredibly shocked and disappointed at Minister Adrian Piccoli’s reaction to this media alert,” she said.

“If Minister Piccolli cared to communicate with his own department, he would also know that the Department of Education was represented at the launch Gayby Baby School Action Toolkit and has provided positive feedback to the content and lessons.

“We have asked for multiple discussions with the Education Minister and the Premier, who have refused to meet to outline their concerns and work through them in a collaborative and productive manner.

“Once again, it is children from same-sex families and LGBTIQ youth that will be negatively affected by this knee-jerk announcement from the top tier of government that refuses to validate and support the diversity of families and sexualities that exist in Australia today.”

Newell said the School Action Toolkit has been written by expert curriculum writers, teachers, principals and students and contains lessons that are closely mapped to the NSW and Australian Personal Development Health and Physical (PDHPE) curriculum to be taught alongside specified clips from the film.

“It is optional for schools to screen the film in its entirety. We are proud that it is Australia’s first comprehensive education resource to represent same-sex family structures and explore family diversity. All students have the right to have their family represented and celebrated in their learning environment,” she said.

Star Observer has contacted the Department of Education for comment.