—

Sydney Festival will host a giant wedding reception for Sydney to celebrate all the couples officiating their love and commitment through marriage.

The free party will be on Tuesday January 9, the first day that same-sex couples can legally marry in Australia without having had special permission to fast-track their weddings.

The giant reception offers revellers the opportunity to bathe in a bright pink swimming pool, dance up a storm, and belt out love songs on the world’s first Karaoke Carousel, with DJ Charlie Villas also playing wedding classics all night long.

Cake and champagne are naturally in store for reception guests, while stocks last.

Black Star will create a five-tier pavlova cake, each tier a different rainbow colour, and Annabelle McMillan from My Little Panda Kitchen has a stunning vegan cake in store.

Gelato pioneers Messina have also created the bespoke ‘Equality Time’– salted caramel and fior di latte gelato coated in biscuit crumb—for the event, available for a limited run on the night.

After a long and divisive debate over marriage equality, Sydney Festival invites all to come and celebrate this moment in Australian history.

The reception will take place from 6–8 pm on Tuesday evening in the Meriton Festival Village in Hyde Park.

Sydney Festival kicks off this Saturday January 6 and continues through to January 28, in locations spanning central Sydney, Parramatta and Western Sydney.