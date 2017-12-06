—

Looking to buy your friends and family experiences this Christmas? We’ve got you sorted with our gift guide.

GRIFFIN 2018: IN YOUR FACE THEATRE

2018 at Griffin Theatre Company is a year of urgent voices, intense experiences and the extraordinary visions of Australian playwrights. Featuring Kill Climate Deniers, FAG/STAG, The Misanthrope, Batch Festival and much more. Purchase tickets to individual shows or package up your favourites to become a Griffin subscriber. You can also give the gift of theatre with a Griffin Gift Certificate.

RRP: Tickets from $35, subscription from $105.

Details: griffintheatre.com.au

QUEER SCREEN MOVIE PASS

Give the gift of a laugh or a cry to your special someone to enjoy the Queer Screen 25th MGFF 2018 movie season and support your community. Mardi Gras Film Festival runs from 15 Feb to 1 March, let them decide what movie to see!

RRP: $85 Flexi 5 pass, $160 Flexi 10 pass.

Details: queerscreen.org.au

THE WEEKEND GETAWAY

Nattai Lodge in the heart of the southern highlands is the perfect weekend or lazy mid-week getaway. It sleeps up to 12 people and is a short drive to the region’s best wineries, cafes, antique stores and hiking trails. And once you’ve finished exploring, you can simply relax with your friends and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the private garden. Or treat yourselves to an in-house chef who can cook up a three-course feast, or even in-house wine tastings. Only 75 minutes from Sydney.

RRP: Type in property ID #198718 in the location field (where would you like to stay) for rates.

Details: stayz.com.au

Check out our full Christmas Gift Guide on pages 25 – 31 of the Christmas edition of the Star Observer: en.calameo.com/read/000199795c21983fed120.