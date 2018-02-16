—

If you’re looking for a relaxing break, a romantic getaway, or even a wedding, the ideal destination could be closer than you think. Jess Jones spent one weekend as a guest of Mistere Spa and Retreat.

You’ll fall in love with Mistere Spa and Retreat before you even arrive.

The property is located just a ten-minute winding mountain drive out of Murwillumbah on the Tweed River in northern New South Wales, but the seclusion and silence lets you imagine you’re the only people in the world.

The property boasts three luxury villas, set far enough apart to ensure privacy. Each is impressively fitted out with all of the conveniences you would expect from a five-star resort.

If you didn’t know you were surrounded by nature outside, you’d believe you were in an upscale city hotel.

The retreat is characterised by many charming little touches. As you step into your villa, you may notice the gentle scent of vanilla wafting from a diffuser. You’ll find little treats such as complimentary welcome chocolates and coffee pods for the easy-to-use Nespresso machine.

The Mountain View Villa, tastefully decorated in natural tones, features a huge comfortable four-poster bed with an array of big plush pillows. For cool nights, you’ll find a cosy gas fireplace in the bedroom. For warmer days, the villa is fully air-conditioned.

If you enjoy your indoor time when on vacation, the living room is a media lover’s dream, with a massive flat-screen television, Foxtel, Blu-ray player and extensive DVD selection. The villa even has free wi-fi, a selection of books and a chess board.

The self-catering kitchen is set up with everything you need, whether you want to cook up a storm or take it easy. It features a microwave, cooktop, toaster and kettle, along with plenty of cookware and crockery.

The bathroom is spacious, with a walk-in monsoon shower and lush Eartherapy toiletries.

Just off the bathroom of the Mountain View Villa is a semi-enclosed deck containing a very generously sized hot tub. Remote-controlled privacy blinds allow you to keep nature outside while taking in the mountain breathtaking view as you relax, perhaps with a drink.

The front deck area is also perfect for enjoying the view, with tables and chairs for a meal or a game of chess, and sun lounges for just kicking back. It can be similarly enclosed with remote-controlled blinds.

No effort has been spared on the little details—each light switch and remote control is labelled, taking even the smallest hassle out of your stay. You’ll find plush robes in the wardrobe, and blackout curtains will help ensure you get a restful night’s sleep.

The Mountain View Villa even has its own private sauna, overlooking the valley, where you can relax, listen to music or enjoy the silence while you take in the stunning view through the clear door.

Once you head outside to explore the 130-acre property, you’ll be struck all over again by the beautiful surrounds. There’s so much to explore, with a number of walking tracks meandering through the quiet rainforest.

You’ll see plenty of colourful birds and butterflies as you walk. Keep your eyes out for other native fauna such as possums and lizards.

A gorgeous lily pond featuring a breathtaking waterfall is not far from the villas. As you continue your hike, you’ll come across plenty of other landmarks dotted around the property, including many hidden sculptures, a zen garden and other surprises.

Should you feel like leaving the beautiful retreat—and you may not!—nearby Murwillumbah is a funky little town with restaurants, cafés and shops. Also within easy driving distance are the Tweed Coast beaches, Byron Bay, and Mullumbimby.

While it feels totally secluded, Mistere is easy to get to, located just half an hour south of the Gold Coast airport.

Mistere Spa and Retreat is perfect for a luxe weekend away as a couple, or even on your own to get away from it all. The beautiful natural surrounds and private accommodation would also make it the ideal place to hold a special wedding or honeymoon.

See the luxury of Mistere for yourself at www.misterespaandretreat.com.