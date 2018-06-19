—

As a result of this new trans era of visibility, more and more allies are standing and supporting their trans friends and colleagues, in business, the workplace, their neighbourhoods, and families.

The ally has become a vital support to transgender and non-binary people as they find their place in our modern world.

Allies have been changing the world and expanding inclusion in phenomenal ways.

So, whether you’re an ally looking to expand your efforts or you identify as someone from the lesbian, gay, or bisexual community and you want to send the message that equality means equality for everyone, we’re thrilled that you stand with us.

Trans Sydney Pride are holding a friendly discussion hosted by writer, scientist, and speaker Kaya Wilson on what it takes to be a good trans ally, a premier event in this year’s Sydney Pride Festival.

We’ll investigate ways to love and support our trans friends and family through transition and beyond.

A diverse panel of speakers will demystify the trans experience.

Caitlin Hall is a transgender woman and therapist in private practice specialising in gender and sexual identity. She regularly lectures on transgender issues and is currently conducting research into minority stress in the Australian transgender community.

She is joined by non-binary queer rights enthusiast Dibs Barisic Sprem, founder of FEM and partner of a trans man, Lisa Freshwater, co-founder of Parents of Gender Diverse Children, Meagan Macdonald, and Will Fennell who is the best friend, flatmate, and business partner of Trans Sydney Pride founder and co-chair Peta Friend.

‘How to be a Good Trans Ally’ is on at Stonewall Hotel in Darlinghurst on Thursday 21 June, 2018. Tickets and info at: eventbrite.com.au.