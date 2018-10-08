—

An incredible line-up of local queer musicians will play tribute to their favourite queer artists in Homage – A Queer Musical Tribute at The Factory Theatre in Marrickville.

Hosted by the irrepressible Maeve Marsden and backed by the Lady Sings It Better band, the line-up includes Brendan Maclean, Jordan Raskopoulos, Marcus Whale, Benhur Helwend, and Sports Bra.

Homage will feature covers and reinventions of songs by famous LGBTI artists, with a wide range of genres represented, from George Michael to Janelle Monae, Anohni to Ani DiFranco, Electric Fields to Elton John, Courtney Barnett to Frank Ocean.

Homage celebrates the role LGBTI music and culture plays in shaping the identities of queer people as they come out and find their place in the world.

From songs of protest to thumping dancefloor beats, speakers mounted precariously on parade floats or another lesbian singer-songwriter with a guitar, the queer community has in many ways been defined by its music.

“As a queer woman raised by lesbian mothers, I have spent a lifetime in this community and I have absorbed and loved its creative output,” said Homage creator Maeve Marsden.

“The beauty of Homage is that it celebrates not only contemporary LGBTQI+ artists but also our community history as well.

“As a cabaret performer, I also love the art of the cover song – taking someone else’s music and lyrics and making them your own.”

The inaugural Homage is a spin-off from Marsden’s wildly popular Queerstories storytelling night and podcast.

Queerstories has toured to Melbourne, Brisbane Canberra, Lismore and Albury Wodonga, with a collection of the stories published by Hachette Australia earlier this year.

Homage hits The Factory Theatre on Wednesday 24 October. Click here to purchase tickets.