—

An urgent GoFundMe.com campaign has been launched to help support ’78er and veteran Mardi Gras volunteer Steve Warren after a fire burned down his home.

The Sydney community stalwart had been recovering from a stroke but lost everything in the fire on September 10, including his medication, therapy equipment and his pet dog.

Warren’s friend Donna Marie Holmes has set up the crowdfunding campaign and is appealing for the Sydney community to give back to a man who has given so much over the years.

“Steve has spent his life giving to his community to make the world a better place,” Holmes said earlier this week.

“If you can spare a few dollars to help Steve get back on his feet we would be grateful.”

“Steve marched in the first Mardi Gras which ended in being beaten and arrested by the police who were there to protect them.”

“He kept fighting for equal rights. He fought for marriage equality. He has seen Australian LGBTQI rights through from the start.”

To support the campaign go to www.gofundme.com/f/best-friends-house-burnt-down-lost-everything