Sydney’s biggest Eurovision viewing party is on again this Sunday, promising a massive night of entertainment for a good cause.

If you can’t make it to Lisbon to see the best talent Europe has to offer—not to mention Australia—this is the next best thing.

Hosted by G4P Social Adventures, GAYDAR, and ACON, the party will be held at one of Sydney’s premier music venues, the Oxford Art Factory.

The venue is the perfect place to watch Europe’s musical Olympics, boasting state of the art sound and vision on two giant screens.

The night will be hosted by Joel Tacon and award-winning drag queen Charisma Belle.

Partiers are encouraged to get into the spirit of the song contest and dress in their most amazing Eurovision-inspired outfits, and the first 50 people who arrive in Eurovision costumes will score free entry—if their costumes are fabulous enough.

During the leadup to the grand final, enjoy a Euromashup of songs from the past 60+ years, followed by Eurovision trivia and a best dressed competition.

Euro-inspired food and drinks will be available throughout the evening, from famous delicious pastizzis to the infamous Eurotrash cocktail.

Tickets are $20, available online, or at the door, with 25 per cent of the price going to ACON to support their work with the community.

The Eurovision party kicks off from 5:30pm this Sunday 13 May at the Oxford Art Factory, 38-46 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst.