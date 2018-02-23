—

A fabulous new inflatable art installation will take pride of place at Taylor Square to mark four decades of Mardi Gras.

40 Years of Love, which its creators describe as a “big, bold and sassy artwork based on concepts of public protest, joyous celebration, community activation and engagement”, was yesterday announced as the winner of the Taylor Square Public Art Project by Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

Launched by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and supported by the City of Sydney, the project is designed on a large triangular aluminium truss that rises above the existing grass island and water fountain to transform the space into a light-ﬁlled pavilion.

The installation, by artists Matthew Aberline and Maurice Goldberg from art studio Goldberg Aberline Studio, invites those passing by the historic Darlinghurst precinct to stop, stretch out on the grass to view its complex detailed work, and ponder the Mardi Gras story.

“The Yes campaign proved that Taylor Square was still an important meeting place for the LGBTQI community,” said Aberline and Goldberg.

“Our artwork re-invigorates the square as a focal point and meeting place, reminding us we have plenty to celebrate.”

40 Years of Love will be unveiled on the anniversary of the first Mardi Gras on Sunday June 24, and will be installed for three months.

“The Taylor Square Public Art Project’s aim is to create a temporary piece of art that helps celebrate the defining moments shared over the last forty years of Mardi Gras, in an iconic location for the LGBTQI people of Sydney,” said Mardi Gras CEO Terese Casu.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the city was proud to support and celebrate Mardi Gras.

“This wonderfully exuberant work will light up the historical heart of our LGBTQI community in Taylor Square,” said Moore.

“What began as a bloody protest almost 40 years ago is now a three-week festival celebrating our diverse and resilient LGBTQI communities, acknowledging just how far we have come in the fight for equality and acceptance. What better way to commemorate that long history than this politically charged, joyful work.

“I know Sydneysiders and visitors alike will love Matthew Aberline and Maurice Goldberg’s colourful and celebratory work when it’s installed alongside our permanent rainbow flag later this year.”