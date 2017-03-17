—

NEW South Wales’ LGBTI health organisation ACON will be supporting community groups to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT) on May 17.

This year IDAHOT has joined forces with International Family Equality Day with the joint theme Love Makes a Family.

ACON will support ten organisations in NSW with small grants to help highlight the impact that homophobia, transphobia and biphobia have on the health and wellbeing of LGBTI families.

The IDAHOT grants program is in its fifth year of providing support. Five metro and five regional events will each receive a $500 grant towards recognising the important day, and promoting the message that LGBTI families need to be protected from homophobic and transphobic prejudice, harassment, violence and discrimination.

“Despite significant progress made over recent years in fostering a more inclusive society in Australia, many LGBTI Australians and families continue to be targets of violence, discrimination and exclusion,” said Nicolas Parkhill, ACON CEO.

“Indeed, just because of their sexuality or gender identity, many Australians are separated from family and friends, harassed in their workplace or on the sporting field, abused by their neighbours or assaulted on the street. This is why IDAHOT has been capturing the interest of more and more people right across the world.

“ACON celebrates all families, whether traditional, kinship or chosen—it’s really just love that counts. We’re excited to help celebrate the rich diversity that makes up so many rainbow families around Australia, and by raising visibility we hope to work to address the discrimination they continue to face.”

IDAHOT takes place every year on May 17, the day that homosexuality was removed from the World Health Organisation’s International Classification of Diseases in 1990. Celebrated in over 130 countries, IDAHOT aims to unite people in recognising human rights for all, irrespective of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

Applications for the grants close on April 3. Apply online or contact Michael Atkinson on 02 9206 2116 or matkinson@acon.org.au for more details.