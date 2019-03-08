—

The Inner West Council has released a survey asking residents for their input on a proposed Pride Centre.

The Council will also work with community groups, service providers, and other stakeholders with one option for the Pride Centre being a co-location model where support services and other wellbeing programs are based in the same building.

Inner West Mayor, Darcy Byrne, said the Inner West is home to a large and vibrant LGBTIQ+ community.

“They are a strong and vocal part of our community and have played a role in shaping the character of our area,” he said.

“We want to make sure we get this initiative right and that’s why it is so important to hear from the community about what it envisions for a Pride Centre.

“We want the Inner West to have the first Pride Centre in Australia.”

The survey asks respondents to suggest what services a prospective Pride Centre could offer and the ways it could be made safe and accessible to the LGBTIQ+ community.

To have your say, take the five to ten minute Pride Centre Visioning Survey. The survey closes on March 24.