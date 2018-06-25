—

The Inner West Council is currently calling for nominations for Pride Seat dedications.

The seats are set to be installed at high profile locations throughout the Council area with a dedication in the form of a plaque or signage.

People, groups, or organisations from the Inner West that have campaigned for LGBTI rights will be considered.

“Our LGBTI residents are a strong part of our community, and they’ve played a huge role in shaping the character of our area,” said Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne.

“The Pride Seats celebrate the fact that the Inner West occupies a central place in Australia’s LGBTI history.”

Each Pride Seat will be dedicated to a local activist or change-maker, with a unique plaque at each seat.

Councillor Pauline Lockie said she was delighted to help recognise the Council’s support for marriage equality, as well as the love and diversity at the heart of the Inner West.

“The Inner West has played a key role in Australia’s queer history, and this is a lovely way to recognise the incredible contribution our residents have made to LGBTI rights,” she said.

Nominations are currently open and close Sunday 8 July to coincide with Sydney Pride Festival.

For more information or to nominate visit: www.yoursayinnerwest.com.au/prideseats.