The Inner West Council is currently looking for a part-time Community Project Officer to undertake research, stakeholder engagement, and management to establish an active Pride Centre in the Inner West.

The officer would collaborate across Council and with external stakeholders to ensure that programs, services, and initiatives for the LGBTI community are effectively coordinated, implemented, and evaluated.

The role would see a strong learning and development focus, and health and wellbeing programs including a subsidised gym membership.

The salary is between $49,318 – $55, 231 p.a. plus super based on 21 hours.

Inner West Council is one of Sydney’s largest local government organisations, looking after a vibrant community of over 190,000 people living in some of the inner city’s most vibrant, creative, liveable, and diverse suburbs.

As the Council continues to deliver quality, as well as innovative and inclusive programs and services, they’re looking for someone to join their journey towards becoming the best council for their community.

For more job details and to apply visit: leichhardt.applynow.net.au/jobs/PiiiIW0699. Applications close Sunday 5 August.