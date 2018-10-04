—

Strange homophobic flyers from ‘Jesus’ have been found in letterboxes around the Darlinghurst area, similar to those seen in Hobart in July.

Resident Nick Smith tweeted out a photo of the flyer, which came addressed in an envelope addressed to ‘Resident’.

The flyer begins by blaming the ongoing drought affecting the state on the passage of marriage equality, saying Sydney “chose the curse”.

The language of the letter bears a striking resemblance to that of flyers and posters found in Tasmania earlier this year, which warned Hobart to “repent” and that ‘Jesus’ was “going to have [his] way upon Tasmania for its whoredoms.”

The letter in Hobart threatened storms – “the west coast will be shaken in my fury and Launceston will be torn up” – which appear referenced in the flyer found in Sydney.

“You chose the curse last year when your nation collectively decided to vote ‘YES’ to that which I abhor,” the flyer reads.

‘Jesus’ also suggests he had a part in Malcolm Turnbull being ousted, and that he is no longer Prime Minister as a result of marriage equality becoming law.

“I have judged and removed that wicked Prime Minister, who gave you the evil desires of your heart, as I said I would through my servant, when writing to your City Council last year.

“Tell your Mayor to humble herself, lest I unleash my fury on her, for inciting such wickedness,” ‘Jesus’ continues.

“I have a cup of judgment prepared for your city. The recent hail storm was your warning to turn from wickedness.”

Wait, wasn’t the drought our punishment?

“Plead with your government, reverse your shameful marriage laws glorifying sodomy and adultery, ban fornication, pornography and prostitution, stop killing your unborn children.

“Ban remarriage and unjustified divorce, or I will bring hail in a violent form of destruction and death and delight to brake your pride.

“Ask your sister Hobart, what I did to her in May, for rejecting my words,” the flyer reads.

The text is signed by “Yeshua/Jesus Christ”, who claims to “bring life and blessing to those who walk upright and curses and death, to those who hate me. Choose who you will serve, but know that I have told you, through my servant.”

It’s all a little much.