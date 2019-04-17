Inclusive workplace policies go a long way towards creating a more inclusive workplace, where LGBTI employees feel supported to be ‘out’ at work.
The Sydney team at law firm Dentons know this better than anyone, and are always on the lookout for talented LGBTI people to join their firm.
They even have their own LGBTI network, GLOW, a highly visible feature of Dentons that allows LGBTI staff and their allies to initiate policy changes to ensure an LGBTI-inclusive workplace and culture.
If you’re interested in working for an inclusive employer and the world’s largest law firm, email: careers.australia@dentons.com
