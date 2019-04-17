—

Inclusive workplace policies go a long way towards creating a more inclusive workplace, where LGBTI employees feel supported to be ‘out’ at work.

The Sydney team at law firm Dentons know this better than anyone, and are always on the lookout for talented LGBTI people to join their firm.

Having recently launched the Trans and Gender Diverse Legal Service with Inner City Legal Centre, the team at Dentons pride themselves on championing workplace diversity and inclusion for every employee. The service has already provided free legal advice to nearly 30 clients over the past six months, and many Dentons lawyers volunteer there on a pro bono basis.

They even have their own LGBTI network, GLOW, a highly visible feature of Dentons that allows LGBTI staff and their allies to initiate policy changes to ensure an LGBTI-inclusive workplace and culture.

