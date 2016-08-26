—

ONLY a handful of tickets remain to the intimate fundraiser for The Gender Centre as a special guest performer is announced.

The Aurora Group is hosting the fabulous Appetite Dinner at the iconic Oxford St restaurant, Claire’s Kitchen, to raise money for the Genders.

Just days before the event on August 31, the Aurora Group announced Kurt Phelan star of the Australian production of Dirty Dancing; the Classic Story Onstage, will perform an intimate show exclusively for Appetite Dinner guests.

Phelan is a NIDA-trained actor, singer and choreographer who is fast developing a reputation as one of Australia’s hottest new talents.

”This Appetite will be a wonderful evening of music, food and fun, as we put our collective power behind a cause close to our community’s heart, said Aurora Chair Alison King.

“The support we’ve been given for the upcoming Appetite dinner has been fantastic. With the renowned hospitality of Claire’s Kitchen, generous raffle prizes, a return of our delightful host

Nancy Buoy, and now a performance by the talented Kurt Phelan, this event is shaping up to be something really special.”

Launched in February this year, Aurora’s Appetite Dinners deliver intimate evenings of fabulous food and wine while showcasing LGBTI community groups for targeted fundraising.

This Appetite Dinner will shine a spotlight on the important work undertaken by The Gender Centre within the trans community. Money raised on the night will fund a national education project intended for the key journalists and media decision makers that shape public opinions on trans issues in the wider community.

Gender Centre Director Eloise Brook said this project is inspired by the achievements of On Road Media’s All About Trans campaign in the UK throughout 2013.

“The program was incredibly successful and as a direct result, media reportage in the UK improved dramatically. The UK went from having some of the worst Daily Mail and Sun Herald style tabloid articles to a broadly more compassionate and far more balanced portrayal of trans people in a relatively short period of time,” said Brook.

“In light of the success of All about Trans, The Gender Centre would like to facilitate an Australian version. We believe something as simple as sitting down with a stranger and hearing their story is enough to change the world we live in.”

Claire’s Kitchen will be putting together three courses of fine French fare and matching wines for guests to enjoy. There will be some fantastic raffle prizes to win, including a Same Love photography package, a return visit to Claire’s Kitchen, and a coastal getaway to the beautiful Lobster Cottage in Sawtell.

Given just a handful of spots remain, the Aurora Group recommends supporters visit the online booking page and secure tickets today to avoid disappointment.

Aurora Appetite Dinner – Supporting the Gender Centre

7pm, Wednesday August 31, 2016

Claire’s Kitchen at Le Salon – 35 Oxford St, Sydney, NSW

Cost: $150+BF (includes three course dinner and matching wines)

Buy tickets: https://auroragroup.nationbuilder.com/appetite_dinner_august_2016