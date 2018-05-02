—

Lea DeLaria is not just a TV star—she is also a dynamic and successful jazz vocalist and comedian.

She is a naturally charismatic entertainer, and her show will appeal to fans of comedy, jazz and David Bowie alike—as well as (of course) fans of Orange is the New Black.

‘Big Boo’ will bring her live show to Sydney’s City Recital Hall for one night only.

This show will give fans the opportunity to see her up close and intimate in a beautiful recital hall setting, with amazing acoustics.

Known for her frank outspoken politics and big personality, DeLaria is not one to shy away from comedy that will bite hard and elicit gales of laughter.

Her new show features hits from her latest album House Of David: delaria + bowie = jazz, and shows off not just DeLaria’s comic genius but her spectacular vocal range in songs such as ‘Fame’, ‘Young Americans’ and ‘Let’s Dance’.

With a velvet-smooth voice contrasting perfectly with razor-sharp wit and sassy stage presence, this will be a spectacular performance.

Lea DeLaria appears at City Recital Hall as part of Vivid Sydney 2018 on Saturday 9 June at 8pm. For more information or to buy tickets, head to the website or call (02) 8256 2222.