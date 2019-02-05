—

This weekend will see LGBTI elders share their experiences of life and love at a ‘LOVE Stories’ event held as part of the NSW Seniors Festival.

LOVE Stories is an initiative of ACON’s LOVE Project (Living Older Visibly Engaged), which was formed in 2013 to improve social engagement with older members of the LGBTI community.

The LOVE Stories event will take place at Petersham Town Hall on Saturday February 9 between 9:30am and 4pm.

The event invites LGBTI seniors and their friends and family to come together to share stories and personal experiences, including a range of activities like short story, song and poetry writing, life drawing and musical performances.

Acting ACON CEO Karen Price said LOVE Stories is chance for the community to come together and celebrate rainbow seniors through creative story telling.

“NSW has a significant older LGBTI population. In fact, over 100,000 people in NSW over the age of 55 identify as LGBTI and they play a vital and valued role in our community,” Price said.

“But a lifetime of discrimination and victimisation can impact heavily on mental health which, along with issues related to social exclusion, loneliness and financial concerns, are all issues that can impact on older LGBTI people’s quality of life.

“Events such as LOVE Stories allows mature members of our communities to come together in a welcoming, safe and supportive environment, where they can share amazing stories and help reduce the social isolation that many others may experience.”

LOVE Stories will be hosted by longtime advocate Julie McCrossin and will feature NSW Premier’s Literary Award-winning writer and poet Ellen van Neerven, Honour Award-winning artist Guy James Whitworth, and acclaimed musician and composer Jeremy Brennan.

The event’s organisers ask that attendees bring along an item that reflects love for them

To register for the free event, head to: acon.org.au/lovestories