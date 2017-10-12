—

Members of an LGBTI support group in Wagga Wagga are outraged after a meeting was “invaded” by strangers distributing religious propaganda.

Rainbow Riverina’s monthly meeting was interrupted on Monday night by two people who had attended solely to hand out religious materials, according to The Daily Advertiser.

The letter distributed at the meeting, titled “Good news for gays, their families and supporters” encouraged LGBTI people to seek a relationship with Jesus.

Rainbow Riverina communications officer Kat van der Wijngaart said that the incident was a violation of the group’s safe space.

“We promote the meetings as a safe space where [LGBTI people] won’t be judged,” she said.

“It was a gross invasion and highly inappropriate.”

Van der Wijngaart said it was hypocritical for some Christians to complain about homosexuality being “pushed” in schools when religious groups could do the same thing in LGBTI spaces.

Wagga Wagga Gideon member Paul Bosman, who attended the meeting to “share the good news”, said he intended no offence.

“I’m passing on knowledge of the facts,” he said.

“I’m not limiting myself to any group or people.”

Bosman said he felt for the LGBTI community and the pressure they have been under during the marriage equality postal survey campaign.

Rainbow Riverina president Max Lyons said the letter distributed at the meeting was not offensive, but while Bosman’s actions may have been well-intentioned, they made some members of the group feel attacked.

“I think with the same-sex marriage postal vote, some people are feeling particularly vulnerable at the moment,” said Lyons.