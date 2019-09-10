—

LGBTQI youth group Camp Out have turned to crowdfunding as they try to fundraise to support their annual bush camp for LGBTQI young people aged 13-17.

The four-night event is run entirely by a team of around 20 volunteers, who meet and work through the year towards preparing for the October camp.

“We are not-for-profit and unfunded, allowing us to run an awesome program of workshops and panel discussions around identity, sexuality, gender, poltiics, self expression, and so much more with a passionate freedom and autonomy,” organisers say.

“Our gift to the young people who come each year is each other, and we like to believe we are sewing the seeds of community, and building people’s support networks so that they can leave camp feeling stronger and more connected.”

The group raised $12,000 from a recent art auction, putting them halfway towards their fundraising goal of $22,000.

Camp Out costs around $40,000 to put on each year.

They are hoping to raise the rest of the $22,000 via a campaign on ethical crowd-funding platform Chuffed.

If you would like to contribute to the campaign you can go to https://chuffed.org/project/camp-out-2019

Registration has already closed for this year’s event but will open again in early 2020.

To find out more go to http://campout.org.au