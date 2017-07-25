—

Woollahra Council has passed a motion to back marriage equality and call for a free vote on the issue in parliament, becoming the first Liberal lead council to do so.

The Council represents Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s electorate and 9 of the 11 councillors are members of the Liberal Party.

The motion also commended Senator Dean Smith in working to progress marriage equality through a free vote.

“Woollahra joins some 50 councils that have already voted on similar motions in support of treating all Australian couples equally and fairly under the marriage act,” said Alex Greenwich from the Equality Campaign.

“I greatly appreciate the unanimous support for marriage equality for the councillors, and thank all who supported the motion for sending a clear and unequivocal message that a parliamentary vote is the only way forward to ensure all citizens are treated equally and fairly by the federal marriage act.

“Woollahra Council has proved that marriage equality is above party politics, should be dealt with through a straight forward parliamentary vote, and also demonstrated that when people work across party lines they can deliver results for the communities they represent.”