FORMER Queer Screen President Lisa Rose has been formally appointed as the organisation’s new Festival Director.

Rose will oversee the upcoming 5th Queer Screen Film Festival in September this year, as well next year’s Silver Jubilee edition of the Mardi Gras Film Festival.

“On behalf of the Queer Screen Board, I am delighted to announce Lisa has accepted the position of Festival Director after a rigorous selection process,” says Queer Screen Vice-President Kevin Ryan.

“While we interviewed a number of great candidates, Lisa’s expertise in every single criteria of the job really stood out, in addition to her intimate knowledge of our Festivals and her current relationships with all of our Festivals’ external and internal partners.”

Rose has served as Vice-President for the past 4 of the 5 years she has spent as a Queer Screen Director, and has served in the role of President since November, amounting to thousands of volunteer hours to the organisation’s film festivals during that time.

She takes over the role having worked closely with previous Festival Director Paul Struthers, who recently moved on from the position after a long tenure, as well as Festival Manager James Woolley.

“It was a very serious decision for us and we had the benefit of an external film industry executive to help in that decision. As we head into our 25th Jubilee Year, we want next year to be our biggest and brightest Festival yet,” added Ryan.

“It will reflect the incredible passion of our members, our volunteers and our volunteer Board who donate an amazing amount of time, effort and energy into building some of the biggest and most diverse international LGBTIQ Film Festivals year after year and who provide an important voice for our community.

“We are very confident this will happen with Lisa at the helm.”

Of the new role, Rose said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be able to continue my journey with Queer Screen in a new role of Festival Director.”

“I am deeply passionate about realising Queer Screen’s mission to transform and engage individuals and communities through queer storytelling on screen.

“I am thoroughly motivated to continue to build on the fantastic growth, success, direction and sustainability that former Festival Director Paul Struthers, the Queer Screen Board and greater team have achieved over recent years.”

Rose’s first festival as Festival Director, the 2017 Queer Screen Film Festival, will hit Sydney screens in September.

This year’s Mardi Gras Film Festival was the biggest year in the festival’s history, with over 21,000 attendees.