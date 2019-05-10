—

LGBTI Sydneysiders and friends will come together to celebrate International Family Equality Day (IFED) and International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) at Sydney Park on Sunday May 26.

Community group Rainbow Families will be joining others around the globe in celebrating the unique contribution made by diverse families including LGBTI-parented families, single parent families, foster families and grandparent-carer families.

Supported by the Commonwealth Bank, organisers promise the event will be bigger and better than ever, with drag performances, jumping castles, a rock-climbing wall, face-painters, arts and crafts, and children’s entertainer Justine Clarke.

The City of Sydney is providing a free food truck and Double Roasters will have a pop-up coffee cart.

Community organisations including the Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby, Wear it Purple, Twenty10, Dowson Turco, ACON, Proud to Play, Reverse Garbage, and New South Wales Police will also be on hand with fun activities for the whole family.

The day comes with an important message—Love Makes a Family—and local politicians will be in attendance to support the message against discrimination.

“The message of IFED and IDAHOBIT has never been more important—families come in all shapes and sizes,” said Rainbow Families co-chair Vanessa Gonzalez.

“The most important thing is love. At Rainbow Families we know that love makes a family.

“The event will showcase the vibrancy of our community and just how committed we are to continuing to fight for equality and acceptance.

“We are proud to be joining like-minded community organisations and supporters, and Family Pride will be bigger and better than ever before.”

More information on the event is available on Facebook.