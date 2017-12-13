—

SHERIDAN ABBOTSON LINEN COLLECTION

Loved as an icon of distinctly Australian style, Sheridan has been sharing memories and moments together for 50 years.

Give the gift of Sheridan this Christmas, with the much adored Abbotson bed linen.

It’s expertly crafted from the finest 100 per cent Belgian linen.

RRP: from $99.95

Details: sheridan.com.au

NAU NEST TABLES

The creation of legendary industrial designer, Adam Goodrum, Nest is a set of two tables that can function nested together or separated individually.

Stacked, they create totemic shapes that add interest to any room. Deployed, they cantilever over sofas, beds and chairs, or simply float around a room, a space-saving and flexible alternative to a coffee table.

Mix and match your set of Nest tables from a range of powder-coated aluminium colours, laminates and timbers to create a custom configuration that suits you and your home or office.

RRP: from $990

Details: cultdesign.com.au

SHERIDAN LIVING TEXTURES TOWEL

Loved as an icon of distinctly Australian style, Sheridan has been sharing memories and moments together for 50 years.

Give the gift of Sheridan this Christmas, with this quality collection of towels.

RRP: $39.95

Details: sheridan.com.au

Check out our full Christmas Gift Guide on pages 25 – 31 of the Christmas edition of the Star Observer: en.calameo.com/read/ 000199795c21983fed120.