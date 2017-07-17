—

A NEW poll shows a majority of baby boomers in the electorates of senior Turnbull government ministers support same-sex marriage.

The ReachTel poll showed 65 per cent of voters aged 51–65 in the seats of Josh Frydenburg, Peter Dutton, Greg Hunt, Christopher Pyne and Malcom Turnbull support marriage equality, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The poll was conducted by Australian Marriage Equality and the Australia Institute as they push to introduce marriage equality in parliament.

Across all seats, women were more likely than men to support marriage equality.

Prime Minister Turnbull’s electorate of Wentworth had among the highest support, with 65 per cent of voters being for marriage equality and only 26 per cent against it.

Younger age groups were even more likely to support same-sex marriage. Among 18- to 34-year-olds, 72 per cent supported marriage equality, along with 70 per cent of 35- to 50-year-olds.

Australian Marriage Equality co-chair Alex Greenwich said the poll results are consistent with other research showing two-thirds of Australians are for marriage equality.

“Liberal seats have some of the highest levels of support across the nation including the federal seat of Goldstein where a recent ReachTel survey revealed that 77 per cent of the electorate backs marriage equality,” he said.