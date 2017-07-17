A NEW poll shows a majority of baby boomers in the electorates of senior Turnbull government ministers support same-sex marriage.
The ReachTel poll showed 65 per cent of voters aged 51–65 in the seats of Josh Frydenburg, Peter Dutton, Greg Hunt, Christopher Pyne and Malcom Turnbull support marriage equality, according to The Daily Telegraph.
Across all seats, women were more likely than men to support marriage equality.
Prime Minister Turnbull’s electorate of Wentworth had among the highest support, with 65 per cent of voters being for marriage equality and only 26 per cent against it.
Younger age groups were even more likely to support same-sex marriage. Among 18- to 34-year-olds, 72 per cent supported marriage equality, along with 70 per cent of 35- to 50-year-olds.
Australian Marriage Equality co-chair Alex Greenwich said the poll results are consistent with other research showing two-thirds of Australians are for marriage equality.
“Liberal seats have some of the highest levels of support across the nation including the federal seat of Goldstein where a recent ReachTel survey revealed that 77 per cent of the electorate backs marriage equality,” he said.
I think the level of public support for marriage equality used to be important in getting the issue on the agenda, and it might yet be interesting to contemplate if the Liberals lose the next election and people are looking for explanations, but it’s no longer the big question and if anything it plays into the plebiscite narrative.
The big question now is why is Australia and Australians so different to NZ, the UK, Canada, the US, Ireland, France, Germany, Holland, Sweden, South Africa etc etc that they can have this civil right with no ill effects on their society but we can’t manage to achieve this change here?
Civil rights vary from country to country but as a first world ‘judeo-christian’ society why aren’t we like almost all of the other first world judeo-christian societies around the place in recognising same sex marriages? Can any of the plebiscite hard-liners like Tony Abbott and Peter Dutton please explain why we are just incapable compared with all those other countries?