La Vista Byron Bay sits on a stunning, elevated level plateau in Ewingsdale, a few minutes drive from the seaside town of Byron Bay.

And now, for the first time, a unique opportunity for a lifestyle change to Byron Bay is being offered for sale.

Currently being operated as a luxurious retreat with five spacious villas with exquisite features and uninterrupted views of Byron Bay, La Vista boasts a certain peace and quietness, and panoramic views.

The three bedroom residence allow a manager to live in and operate the resort which has had substantial returns over the past nine years and boasts a 9/10 reputation over all media channels.

This year with a fifth Villa, net returns will be in the vicinity of $250,000 (based on $180,000 gross revenues over the past six months).

There is also a 100-year-old fig tree, a wondrous five-sided heated horizon pool, air conditioning throughout, and so much potential.

Ongoing finance is available to bank approved applicants, plus some conditional vendor finance. La Vista is ideal for those looking to make a change to the vibrant rainbow town of Byron Bay.

For more information please visit: www.lavistabyronbay.com. You can also find more information by searching for “La Vista Byron Bay” on Booking.com, Expedia.com, or Agoda.com.