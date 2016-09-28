—

A MAN was arrested for allegedly punching another man in the face after hurling homophobic slurs in a bar on Oxford St.

Just after midnight this morning a 26-year-old man was at a licensed premises in Surry Hills, when he allegedly made homophobic remarks to another patron.

A 34-year-old man confronted the 26-year-old who then allegedly made another homophobic remark and punched the man in the face.

The 26-year-old man was arrested a short time later and taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he was charged with common assault.

He was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court today.

“Homophobic abuse and assaults can take place anywhere and it is important to report incidents to the police,” said Corporate Sponsor for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, Superintendent Tony Crandell and Surry Hills Commander.

“There are 12 GLLOs (LGBTI Liaison Officers) currently at Surry Hills who are there to support victims of homophobic violence and any other crime. Surry Hills is an LGBTI friendly area and we are determined to keep it that way.”