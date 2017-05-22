—

SYDNEY Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) is calling for expressions of interest for a Board Director.

There is currently one open Director position. Directors are voting members of the Board who are appointed in accordance with the Constitution until the next election of Directors.

The Board meets monthly in the evening, and in addition, Directors may also take part in Board committees or working groups.

SGLMG is seeking candidates with a range of backgrounds and experiences, and people with significant professional experience in strategy development and implementation, legal, finance, risk management, corporate governance or human resources.

If you’re interested, send a personal statement describing your relevant skills, experience, passions, and ideas along with your CV or resume to: company.secretary@mardigras.org.au.

The closing date for expressions of interest is 25 May 2017.

For enquiries please call: (02) 9383 0900.

SGLMG is an equal opportunity employer and encourages expressions of interest from all qualified candidates especially those with diverse backgrounds and experiences.