—

Australia has its best ever shot at winning the rights to host WorldPride 2023 after it was confirmed that all InterPride members will be able to participate in deciding the host city in October for the first time via online voting.

“This week, InterPride, the peak body of Prides around the world, have announced for the first time members will be able to vote online for the WorldPride 2023 host city,” Sydney Mardi Gras’ Sam Day alerted members via email earlier this afternoon.

This means we have a real shot at bringing WorldPride to the Asia-Pacific for the first time. There’s only five weeks to go until the vote.”

In previous years only member organisations who could afford to send delegates in person to InterPride AGMs could vote to decide the host city, so voting members have been overwhelmingly European and North American to date.

But at this year’s InterPride AGM in Athens in October, every single InterPride member organisation will be able to participate in online voting to decide the host city.

Sydney is competing against Houston, Texas, and Montreal, Quebec to be the host city in 2023, which would coincide with the 2023 Mardi Gras festival.

If Sydney wins, it will be the first time the event will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

Held every two years, and sometimes dubbed the Olympic Games of pride festivals, WorldPride is not just a global LGBTQI celebration but also an important human rights conference.

Go to www.mardigras.org.au/worldpride for more information