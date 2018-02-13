—

Mardi Gras Fair Day is back, the biggest and most colourful event of the 40th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ opening weekend.

Fair Day will return to its home in Victoria Park in Camperdown this Sunday 18 February for a full day of entertainment and picnicking in the sun.

As many as 70,000 people are expected to gather in the park to celebrate not only the beginning of Mardi Gras, but also the power and beauty of diversity.

“Mardi Gras Fair Day is a beloved free fun day for LGBTQI people of all walks of life and their friends, families, and fur babies,” said Mardi Gras CEO Terese Casu.

“During our Mardi Gras 40th anniversary festival we’re thrilled to be back in Victoria Park, where we predict Fair Day 2018 will attract record crowds.

“There’s more community stalls than ever before and a stellar day of entertainment on the main stage.”

Fair Day’s more than 250 stalls will spread out through the entire park, featuring the Sports Village, the ANZ Main Stage, the new Tropicana Bar, and a huge range of food and bars throughout.

Stalls that highlight the community’s diversity include the 78ers, Queer Screen, Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir, Dykes on Bikes, Gender Centre, Rainbow Families, Wett Ones Swimming Club, Sydney Roller Derby, Glitoris, Harbour City Bears, the Sydney Femme Guild, the Australian Gay and Lesbian Archives and of course, the Star Observer.

Drag legend Vanessa Wagner will host the always anticipated Doggywood pup pageant, this year presented by ACON.

Sydney’s finest dogs will battle it out in two sessions (12:30pm and 2:30pm) for the coveted titles of Best Dressed, Most Talented and Best in Show, with plenty of great prizes up for grabs.

YouTube star Dai Aoki will appear in the K9 Spectacular Dog Show featuring famous border collies Holly and Ace, in shows at 11:00am, 12.30pm, and 2:30pm.

The official ceremonies start at midday, hosted by 78er and broadcaster Julie McCrossin.

Mardi Gras legends Bob Downe and Cindy Pastel will host an amazing early afternoon program of cabaret including performances by Shauna Jensen, Mama Alto, Greg Gould, Bogan Villea and Miss First Nations winner Josie Baker.

Jordan Raskopolous will take over the MC duties for a late afternoon, all-women lineup of live music from Kira Puru and Asta.

Two of Sydney’s iconic DJs, Kate Monroe and Sveta, will have everyone up and dancing from the Main Stage from 5:30pm until close at 8pm.

“Also not to be missed is the Courtyard Sessions from 5pm to 7pm at the Seymour Centre courtyard featuring a bar, vintage games and live music by non-binary singer songwriter Rachel Maria Cox and Sydney three-piece Hollow States,” said creative director Greg Clarke.

Fair Day is proudly presented in partnership with Mardi Gras Principal Partner, ANZ.