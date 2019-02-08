—

To celebrate the 2019 Mardi Gras Film Festival, Star Observer has 12 double passes to the festival to give away.

Featuring an exciting array of films from all over the world, from the critically acclaimed Sauvage to documentary centrepiece TransMilitary and moving lesbian drama Anchor & Hope, this year’s MGFF program has something for everyone.

To enter to win, just sign up for Star Observer newsletter and tell us in 25 words or less which MGFF 2019 film you’re most looking forward to seeing and why.

If you’re already on our mailing list, simply enter using the email address you use to subscribe to our email newsletters.

Tickets will be awarded as ticket codes, valid for any standard film session subject to availability (special events excluded).

Check out Festival Director Lisa Rose’s top five picks for films to book at this year’s festival for some tips on what to see.

You can browse the full program at Queer Screen’s website.

Win 1 of 12 double passes to Mardi Gras Film Festival

