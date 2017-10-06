—

The NSW Government and SBS have teamed up to fund short films from six emerging filmmaking teams to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Mardi Gras next year.

Minister for the Arts Don Harwin announced the recipients as part of the LGBTIQ-focused Generator: Emerging Filmmakers Fund, who share in $180,000.

The successful projects are Concern for Welfare (director Fadia Abboud), Black Lips (director Adrian Chiarella), Cherry Season (director Joshua Longhurst), the bilingual Tomgirl (director Vonne Patiag), Joy Boy (director Stef Smith) and Disco Dykes (director Sara West).

The films feature themes and stories such as LGBTIQ acceptance in multi-cultural communities, rural prejudice, and a film centred on a Muslim policewoman among others.

SBS will air the short films as part of the broadcaster’s coverage of the next year’s Mardi Gras anniversary.

“I am immensely proud of this initiative and its aims for funding productions that shape a more diverse Australian screen sector, both on-screen and off,” Harwin said.

“We are delighted that with our partners at SBS, these projects will create 155 screen jobs that support LGBTIQ creatives.

“[The films] show strong representation for female practitioners, those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and include jobs for young people.”

SBS Managing Director Michael Ebeid said, “Promoting the benefits of diversity in all its forms remains at the core of SBS.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Create NSW on this emerging filmmakers initiative, part of our increasing commitment to create opportunities for Australian screen practitioners from diverse backgrounds.”

Each filmmaking team will receive $30,000 through a $15,000 production finance grant from Create NSW and a $15,000 licence fee from SBS for their short, running up to 15 minutes long.

The short films will be produced by CJZ, the company behind Gruen and Go Back to Where You Came From.

Generator joins the ABC and Screen Australia’s ‘Love Bites’ short film initiative in celebrating next year’s Mardi Gras anniversary.