—

Australian Marriage Equality’s Elaine Czulkowski was presented with the Community Hero award at the recent Honour Awards in Sydney, for over 20 years of LGBTI rights advocacy.

Hundreds of people and organisations from across the state came together for the awards, which help to celebrate the achievements of equality champions and unsung heroes.

Now in its 11th year, the Honour Awards also serve as a gala fundraising event for LGBTI charity Aurora and for ACON.

The winners were selected from a diverse field of over 230 nominations and 28 finalists, and their awards were presented at a ceremony at the Ivy Ballroom in Sydney.

Alongside Czulkowski, other winners on the night included Rainbow Families Inc which took home the Community Group award, and advocate Mikhara Ramsing, who took home the Young Achiever Award for establishing a range of social enterprises and community projects aimed at queer people of colour.

The ACON President’s award went to The Kirby Institute and its founding director Professor David Cooper, for over 30 years of life-changing research and work.

ACON President Justin Koonin congratulated the winners and finalists on the night.

“Last night’s even was a truly inspirational and thoroughly entertaining evening and a great celebration of the dynamic spirit of our community,” he said.

“I’d like to thank all the people who submitted nominations, our independent judging panel, as well as our guests for coming along and supporting ACON and Aurora.”

For the full list of winners at the Honour Awards see below:

COMMUNITY HERO – Elaine Czulkowski

PRESIDENT’S AWARD – Professor David Cooper AO/The Kirby Institute

HEALTH & WELLBEING – Twenty10 incorporating GLCS NSW

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD – Mikhara Ramsing

BUSINESS AWARD – Dowson Turco Lawyers

CAYTE LATTA MEMORIAL AWARD FOR VISUAL ARTS – Guy James Whitworth

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT – Red Rattler

COMMUNITY ORGANISATION – Rainbow Families Inc.

MEDIA AWARD (JOINT WINNERS) – Monique Schafter and NT News