NSW Police have uncovered “items of interest”, believed to be bones, at the possible burial site in the ongoing search for missing man Matthew Leveson.

Excavators stopped work at the site near Waterfall in the Royal National Park on Wednesday, roughly a week after the search began.

It’s the third time police have searched the area in six months after being led to the site by Matthew’s former boyfriend, Michael Atkins.

Leveson went missing at age 20 in September 2007 and was last seen leaving ARQ with Atkins, who was later charged with, and acquitted of, Leveson’s murder in 2009.

Atkins was given immunity from prosecution for contempt of court and perjury in exchange for leading detectives to the location as part of an inquest into Leveson’s death.

The inquest resumes in August.

On Sunday, Leveson’s mother Faye wrote on the Justice for Matthew Leveson Facebook page, “The police are not giving up and either are we.”

“I am heart broken and devastated, but my love for my beautiful Matty keeps me going and if need be I will search for Matty till the day I die.”

“I promised Matty I will find him and I have every intention of keeping that promise.”