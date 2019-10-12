—

A memorial prayer service for visiting Filipina trans woman Mhelody Bruno is being held on Monday, October 14, at 10am at Paul Lahood Funeral Services at 71 Hume Highway, Greenacre.

The service has been organised by Filipino community group Migrante Australia and is open to anyone who wishes to mourn Ms Bruno’s passing.

The Star Observer confirmed from police on Friday that the NSW Coroner had released Ms Bruno’s body following the completion of its forensic investigation into how she died.

Police do not wish to release any further information about the circumstances of her death as it is an ongoing investigation and a matter before the courts.

Following the service Ms Bruno’s body will be transported to Sydney Airport before being flown back to Manila the following day.

However there remain fears that the Philippines Government will not cover the cost of transporting her body back to her home town and that her surviving relatives will be saddled with this substantial cost.

The Star Observer sought a statement from the Philippines Consulate in Sydney as to whether the Philippines Government would assist Ms Bruno’s parents in returning their daughter to where they live but the consulate did not respond before deadline.

You can register your attendance at www.facebook.com/events/689665344879950

Bruno had been holidaying in Australia for two months and was due to depart the country on September 28.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on September 22 at Wagga Wagga Police Station the day after Mhelody was found unresponsive at a home unit.

He was charged with manslaughter and granted strict conditional bail to appear at Wagga Wagga Local Court on November 6.

Vigils were held in Sydney and Wagga Wagga for Mhelody on October 7 which were attended by close to 150 people across the two locations.

A protest event is being organised for October 24 outside the Philippines Consulate.

The Star Observer will update you as more details emerge around this story.