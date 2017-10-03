—

Famous gay nightclub Midnight Shift has closed its doors this weekend after almost 40 years.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, director and licensee Mark Mader thanked all who have made the club a Sydney icon.

“To all the staff who worked in the Midnight Shift over the last 37 years… through to the end of an era,” he wrote.

“I want to thank all the drag entertainers who have worked in the Shift and who for me were the life and the spirit of the Midnight Shift.”

Mader thanked the DJs, technicians and promoters who have worked at the club over the years.

“To Hellfire and their patrons, it’s like you were always there and belonged there,” he wrote.

“My heart is broken and sad for the loss.

“For those who supported the venue, thank you, and [to those] who grew up there, take care, always be yourself and proud.

“The Midnight Shift has always been about the gay community, diversity and acceptance.”

The club held its final party over the long weekend before closing for good.

Midnight Shift will be working with the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives to preserve the history of the club.