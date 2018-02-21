—

Sydney’s MLC Centre has unveiled a rainbow makeover to its iconic stairs on Martin Place, giving them a splash of festive colour for the 2018 Mardi Gras season in celebration of diversity, equality, and innovation.

The rainbow stairs mark the latest public initiative from MLC Centre, jointly owned by The GPT Group and Dexus, strengthening its commitment to a culture of LGBTI inclusion, advocacy and support.

The spectacular stairs also support the GPT LGBTI Awareness & Diversity (GLAD) Network initiatives.

GLAD, which launched in February 2017, is a support network aimed at promoting workplace inclusion and networking for LGBTI employees, with the tagline ‘Bring your whole self to work’.

Maxi Shield, one of Australia’s most recognisable drag performers, joined GLAD members for the unveiling on Friday, dressed in pride colours, to talk about the initiative and importance of cultivating an inclusive workforce.

“GPT has been incredibly supportive of the LGBTI community since launching our GLAD network in 2017,” said Antony Keenan, regional general manager and GLAD chairperson.

“This support is led from the top with our CEO, Bob Johnston, who has been an amazing advocate including publicly supporting marriage equality during last year’s postal survey and encouraging inclusion throughout the business.

“It makes the LGBTI staff members and allies really proud to work for GPT by allowing our assets to show support through initiatives such as this.”

Gillian McAllister, general manager for MLC Centre, said the rainbow stairs are symbolic of the organisation’s commitment to inclusion.

“We support diversity in the workforce and recognise the rights of our LGBTI employees, customers, tenants and guests,” said McAllister.

“At MLC Centre, we are pleased to be able to celebrate 40 years of evolution in this high impact and visual manner.”