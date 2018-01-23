—

Sydney has a brand new small gay bar, especially for bears and their friends.

Baby Bear Bar in Darlinghurst officially opened its doors this month, revealing décor complete with stunning street murals by acclaimed artist Mulga.

Located underneath the Burdekin Hotel with its own entrance on Liverpool Street, Baby Bear Bar will be the gay gathering place for good music, great beers, and tasty pub fare.

“We want to bring the heart back to Oxford Street,” said Jonny Bastin from Baby Bear Bar.

“We’re really excited to be opening this small bar which we hope will connect members of the community, creating an old school neighbourhood bar.

“Sydney needs more small gay bars where people can socialise, so we hope this is the start of a trend.”

Baby Bear Bar will showcase some of the best DJs and entertainment the Australian bear scene has to offer.

The bar stocks local beers and a great menu featuring traditional pub-style favourites and delicious wood-fired pizzas.

The community will be at the heart of Baby Bear Bar as it presents a fun program of free events and community activities, including fundraising nights for HIV charity the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation.

“Baby Bear Bar may be geared to beary gay guys, but everyone is welcome. Drop in and have a beer to say hi,” said Bastin.

The new venue is open Friday and Saturday nights from 5 pm till late.

Find Baby Bear Bar at 2 Oxford Street in Darlinghurst, with entry on Liverpool Street.