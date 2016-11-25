—

SYDNEY-siders can vote with their feet and march for marriage equality on Saturday to push for a parliamentary vote on the issue.

Organisers Community Action Against Homophobia (CAAH) are organising the rally which will feature Peter De Waal and Peter Bonsall-Boon who were the first actors to share a gay kiss on Australian television in 1972. The men pair were also part of the Campaign Against Moral Persecution (CAMP) who organised the first Mardi Gras in 1978

“The government would love to make this issue disappear into a black hole for the rest of their term. Well that is absolutely not going to happen,” said Cat Rose, CAAH Co-convener.

“Having Turnbull uninvited from Mardi Gras was only a small taste of what’s deserved, but we need to build on the momentum that has been established to reject the terrain they have tried to set and push forward for equality.”

Mardi Gras board director James Brechney will also address the crowd at the rally on Saturday.

“We let Malcolm Turnbull waltz up Oxford St last year, and in the same month, his government attacked safe schools and announced the plebiscite,” said Patrick Wright, CAAH Co-convener.

“We’re not going to roll out the red carpet for homophobes, we’re going to protest every step of the way and fight for marriage rights this year.”

Tomorrow! Pass the Bill – Marriage Equality Rally

Saturday November 26, 1pm, Sydney Town Hall