A Sydney-based support group for queer Muslims has received $3,000 in funding from the state government as part of the government’s Multicultural NSW Support Grants Program.
Announced by MP Shayne Mallard, the funding aims to promote social cohesion in Surry Hills by helping to strengthen communal ties in the area.
“Queer Muslims Inc is an outstanding local community organisation supported by dedicated volunteers,” Mallard said.
“This project will strengthen our local multicultural community by supporting and advocating for people of diverse sexualities, genders, and intersex status to reconcile their sexual identity with their faith.
“Locals will benefit directly from this program which has been tailored to the needs of our community.”
Minister for Multiculturalism, Ray Williams, commended the successful grant applicants.
“The NSW government is proud to support grassroots programs which create more opportunities to fully participate in our community for all members of our society,” he said.
A spokesperson for Queer Muslims Inc said the grant would greatly benefit their organisation.
“Many LGBTI people of a Muslim background have suffered from violence, alienation, and isolation,” they said.
“This grant will help us reach out to them and let them know that they are not alone.
“Thank you Ray Williams, Shayne Mallard, Multicultural NSW, and others who awarded us this grant.”
For more information about the grants program, visit: multicultural.nsw.gov.au.
Sounds like a constructive idea, well done. It’s also the sort of announcement which will make One Nation voters’ heads explode as they try to work out if they’re in favour or opposed so that’s fun too.