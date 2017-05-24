—

NEWS Corp journalist Shannon Molloy recently left his position on the board of the New South Wales Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby (NSW GLRL) after being targeted for his involvement in the group because of his employer.

The criticism took aim at Molloy’s News Corp employment, a media corporation that has commonly come under fire for publishing anti-LGBTI content.

“How can NSW GLRL call out the trans hate from News Corp when one of its national journos sits on the board?” Rodney Chiang-Cruise wrote on Twitter.

“News Corp pay people to destroy Safe Schools and make the lives of trans kids unbearable. Working for them is unethical,” Michael Barnett wrote on Twitter.

However, many advocates and allies in the LGBTI community have expressed their dismay at Molloy’s resignation and the online criticism he received, citing him as one of the community’s greatest advocates.

LGBTI reporter and former Age journalist Jill Stark took to social media to vent her frustration.

Thread: Something happened yesterday that I find deeply troubling so bear with me. It concerns LGBTI "activists" targeting their own. — Jill Stark (@jillastark) May 22, 2017

“The Lobby and Shannon have been inundated with emails, FB, and Twitter messages saying that having a News Corp staffer on the board was a conflict due to some reporting in News Corp papers about queer kids – none written by Shannon, a gay man and passionate advocate for his community,” she tweeted.

“Last night Shannon quit the board and Twitter due to the distress this campaign has caused. He told me – they win, I’m done.

“My question to these “activists” is who does this serve? What has been achieved for LGBTI equality by leaving a gay man feeling broken?”

Many other LGBTI advocates came out in support of Molloy online as well.

I'm a gay journo. I work at News Corp Aus and that ppl in my own community could tear down fellow LGBTI journo Shannon Molloy is shameful. — Benedict Brook (@BenedictBrook) May 23, 2017

I'm so angry about the treatment of Shannon Molloy. It feeds right into the hands of the people who hate us – they're winning at dividing us — Jonathan Brown (JB) (@JB_AU) May 22, 2017

Disappointed to see hear that #ShannonMolloy has been pressured to leave @NSWGLRL. Attack led by those who started the @midsumma fiasco. — Jesse Matheson (@Jesse_Matheson) May 23, 2017

In a statement by the NSW GLRL, the co-convenors said Molloy had been on the receiving end of behaviour that was “completely unacceptable”.

“The unwarranted abuse has to stop,” they wrote.

“People within the LGBTI community should only want the absolute best for their peers, their friends, their loved ones, their community.

“There should only be one priority – achieving equality, not stopping until the day that arrives, and supporting each other to make that happen every single day.”

They went on to say that if Molloy wished to return to the lobby, he would be welcomed with open arms.

“Attacking and criticising one volunteer purely because of their employer, one which afforded them the opportunity to speak of their discrimination and victimisation they have personally experienced, is unacceptable,” they wrote.

“Volunteers speak for and represent themselves, not their entire place of employment.

“To use the actions of others as justification to abuse people is wrong. It is not acceptable, and it never will be.”

Shannon Molloy was contacted for comment.