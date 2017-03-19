—

Hundreds of locals in Sydney’s Newtown are meeting today for a street festival to fight violence against the LGBTI community.

Keep Newtown Weird and Safe is in its second year. The free community event celebrates local creativity and diversity in the face of hate.

More than 30 DJs and bands are playing across multiple stages, and the festival will feature a freaky fashion show. Organisers are encouraging everyone to “dress weird”.

Revellers are meeting at Victoria Park at 4 pm this Sunday March 19, and dancing through Newtown with a message of keeping the area vibrant and safe for the LGBTI community.

The organisers said the festival is “about public space and how we could see our streets and neighbourhoods as meeting places and open areas of community engagement”.

Check out Facebook for more event details.