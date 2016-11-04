—

Dykes on Bikes rev up the crowd at the start of the 2016 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. (PHOTO: Ann-Marie Calilhanna; Star Observer)

COMMUNITY organisations and groups in Sydney’s LGBTI community will unite this month to help raise money as part of the annual No Trivial Matter event.

Dykes on Bikes, Harbour City Bears, The Pollys Club, and Sydney Leather Pride Association will be combining their efforts for this year’s trivia night to fundraise for their groups and see them through their Mardi Gras programmes.

Dykes on Bikes planning committee member Emily Saunders said events like No Trivial Matter are extremely important in bringing the community together.

“I don’t think we can underestimate how lovely it is, the goodwill in the room when everyone comes together,” she said.

“Last year it felt like old times, back in the nineties when people did actually do things together.

“We’ve all petered off and are doing our own things now, so I’m looking forward to experiencing that again.”

The trivia night will again be hosted by Portia Turbo and Naomi Palmer, and will also feature a drag show by the Pollys, raffles, and great prizes by the event’s sponsors.

Saunders said in light of the recent attacks on Safe Schools and marriage equality in the country, it’s important for the community to come together in solidarity and celebration.

“A lot of venues have died and lesbians only have one night a week at this venue or that venue, so this is a cheap and affordable night with plenty of drinks and food,” she said.

“I really love seeing people get together and celebrate being themselves and part of the community.

“I really get a buzz out of that.”

This year’s No Trivial Matter event will take place on November 19 at 7pm in the Marrickville Town Hall.

Buy your tickets here.