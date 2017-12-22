—

New South Wales Opposition Leader Luke Foley has vowed that the Safe Schools program won’t return in the state under a Labor government.

The oft-misunderstood program was scrapped by the Liberal government in April following a targeted attack campaign by conservatives.

Speaking on Miranda Devine’s ‘online radio show’, Foley said, “I want to be clear, the Safe School Program will not return.”

“It’s gone for good,” he stated.

Foley indicated an existing distaste for the Safe Schools coalition, perhaps in an attempt to win votes from the large preponderance of No voters in Western Sydney.

“Schools have a role to stop bullying. But what I won’t have is some theory that comes from a university sociology course doing it.

“That’s not helping to stop bullying,” he said, despite research showing that the program did, indeed, help stop bullying.

Star Observer spoke to Benjamin Law earlier this year after his Quarterly Essay on the Safe Schools program was published.

“Think of yourself as a parent who has little understanding of trans people, what are you scared of?

“You’re scared adults might untowardly influence your kids, and that sounds like Safe Schools,” he said.

“I think the [Safe Schools] brand has been tarnished but what hasn’t rolled away is the need for Safe Schools and to keep LGBTI kids safe, and most teachers recognise a need for that.”