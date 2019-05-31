—

A legal support service in NSW for LGBTI people experiencing domestic violence is at risk of closure, following a funding shortfall.

The Inner City Legal Centre’s (ICLC) Safe Relationships Project (SRP) is a court and legal support service, and has been running for the past ten years.

The aim of the Safe Relationships Project is to provide men and women who are experiencing domestic violence in same-sex or gender relationships with support, advocacy, referral and information.

A unique service, the project provides a safe room at Downing Centre, support at other NSW courts when necessary and wrap-around legal assistance and non-legal referrals.

To achieve this, the project employs a specialist part-time lawyer who supports 30 LGBTI people per year with casework and provides advice, information and referrals to many more.

However, in light of a recent funding shortfall, the ICLC has announced the project will be discontinued after 30 June, 2019 if they can’t raise the necessary funds to keep it afloat.

For more information about the Safe Relationships Project, visit: www.iclc.org.au/srp/

