—

ACON has launched a new campaign titled Our United Front to raise awareness of breast cancer risk and increase screening rates among LGBTQ people in New South Wales.

The campaign features LGBTI sporting and social groups within LGBTQ communities in NSW and seeks to ensure people of diverse sexualities and gender identities are aware of breast cancer risks and recommended breast screening options.

ACON’s Deputy CEO Karen Price said the campaign responds to the ongoing need to address breast cancer risk and increase screening rates among LGBTQ people.

“Many LGBTQ people will either have personal experience of breast cancer or know someone who has been impacted by it,” Price said.

“Our United Front aims to bring our diverse communities together, raise awareness around the risks of breast cancer, encourage conversations with each other and inspire people to take action.”

The campaign, which was developed with funding from Cancer Institute NSW, follows on from ACON’s previous breast cancer awareness initiative, ‘Talk Touch Test’, which was launched in 2016.

ACON says they engaged over 100 LGBTQ community members the process of creating the campaign, consulting on the branding, creative design, voiceover, soundtrack, graphic design, and more, with some even featuring in the campaign.

“The campaign is authentic and represents a diverse range of LGBTQ people,” said Price.

“Our United Front is unique in its inclusive messaging and visibility of LGBTQ community members, including trans and gender diverse people.

“The campaign features cis women, trans women, non-binary and trans masculine members of our community.

“The sound track is a collaboration between Gabrielle Journey Jones and her drumming group, as well as well-known community DJ’s Sveta and Estèe Louder (the production duo Laplustre).

“Our passionate and committed social, sporting and community groups are also featured in the campaign, including the Flying Bats Football Club, Sydney Women’s Baseball League, Dykes on Bikes Sydney, Bentstix Hockey Club, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir, the Sydney Frontrunners and others.

“They are the stars of this campaign and our hope is that all community groups will engage with the campaign messages and help spread the word.”

Price said that the campaign is also a celebration of the many diverse community groups in New South Wales which provide safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTI people to come together and support each other.

“Our United Front is part of broader engagement work that sees ACON promoting breast screening among LGBTQ people in rural and regional NSW,” she said.

“Since 2016, we have held ten community events across NSW, raising awareness about breast cancer and at half of these events, we have had the BreastScreen NSW van conduct screening services.”

Billboards for the Our United Front campaign will appear in Sydney’s inner west, as well as in transport hubs like Sydenham, Newtown and Marrickville.

“Our United Front aims to celebrate the diversity of our communities, and encourages everyone to unite in the fight against breast cancer by having conversations, encouraging each other to improve our understanding of breast cancer risks, and learn more about what screening options are right for each of us,” said Price.

You can watch the Our United Front campaign video below, and head to the campaign’s website for more information: ourunitedfront.org.au