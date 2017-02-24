—

This weekend The Darlinghurst Business Partnership (DPB) and Oxford Street businesses will celebrate everything the pink mile has on offer with a special Mardi Gras event Oxtravaganza.

The event will play host to special performances, live radio broadcasts, BBQs, and drag shows up and down Oxford Street.

It will be a celebration of colour, sass, and collectivism, and the strip will be transformed to highlight the unique character of the local businesses and happenings in the area.

Oxtravaganza will showcase bands whose career blossomed in the local venues, and there will also be a window dressing competition for the shops along Oxford Street with cash prizes to be won.

The event aims to bring together the eclectic and eccentric east side community.

All proceeds will be donated to local LGBTI organisation The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation.

Oxtravaganza will run on Saturday 25 February from 11.00am until midnight. For more details click here.