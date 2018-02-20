—

A panel will be held as part of this year’s Mardi Gras that will see a diverse range of panellists discuss 40 years of LGBTI history in Sydney.

Hosted by the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association (SGLBA) and Lander and Rogers, the discussion will focus on the many hard won rights fought for over the past four decades, along with the inequalities we still face.

The panellists will cover fields such as business, media, the law, policing, politics, ’78ers and religion.

Senator Dean Smith and ’78er Robyn Kennedy will be among the speakers, and the MC will be chairman of the Star Observer Sebastian Rice.

Rainbow Reflections will bring together community leaders to discuss what our community has achieved and debate what will come in the years ahead.

The panel will be held at the University of Sydney on Thursday 22 February.

For more information and to buy tickets click here.

Discount pricing is available for students.