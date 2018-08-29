—

The finalists for the 2018 Honour Awards have been announced, with Pauline Pantsdown a.k.a Simon Hunt, Robyn Kennedy and many more community heroes shortlisted.

ACON’s not-for-profit awards gala is also a fundraising event for the community health organisation.

Four finalists have been selected in each category, which range from the Community Hero Award to the Business Award.

Hunt was nominated in the Media Award category, with Kennedy nominated for Community Hero alongside Sue Thompson, Peta Friend and Shane Brown.

First held in 2007, the Honour Awards will be handed out on October 3 at The Ivy Ballroom in Sydney.

“Selecting the finalists was an extremely difficult process for the panel, because the achievements and contributions to our communities of all the nominees had each been noteworthy in their own way,” ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said.

“The calibre of nominees for Community Hero and Community Organisation were particularly outstanding with judges spending a great deal of time in deliberation.

“I’d like to thank all the judges who were extremely diligent when selecting these finalists; it was certainly no easy task,” said Parkhill.

Read the full list of nominees below.

COMMUNITY HERO

Sue Thompson

Peta Friend

Robyn Kennedy

Shane Brown

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD

Kamalika Dasgupta

Matt Yeldham

Joshua Goyne

Bayvick Lawrence

HIV HERO

Alison Kincaid

AIDS Dementia and HIV Psychiatry Service (ADAHPS)

David Crawford

Elizabeth Griggs

COMMUNITY ORGANISATION

Hay Mardi Gras

The Equality Campaign

Trans Sydney Pride

Human Rights Law Centre

HEALTH & WELLBEING

HIV/AIDS Legal Centre

Penny Gulliver

Dr Allison Bielawski

Sydney Queer Muslims

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Adrian Wills

Maeve Marsden

Riot

Mark Trevorrow

MEDIA AWARD

Benedict Brook

Dr Shirleene Robinson

Simon Hunt

Jason Om

BUSINESS AWARD

Belloccio Restaurant

Sax Fetish

Jonny Bastin

357 Sydney City Steam

For more information on this year’s finalists, head to the Honour Awards website.