The finalists for the 2018 Honour Awards have been announced, with Pauline Pantsdown a.k.a Simon Hunt, Robyn Kennedy and many more community heroes shortlisted.
ACON’s not-for-profit awards gala is also a fundraising event for the community health organisation.
Four finalists have been selected in each category, which range from the Community Hero Award to the Business Award.
Hunt was nominated in the Media Award category, with Kennedy nominated for Community Hero alongside Sue Thompson, Peta Friend and Shane Brown.
First held in 2007, the Honour Awards will be handed out on October 3 at The Ivy Ballroom in Sydney.
“Selecting the finalists was an extremely difficult process for the panel, because the achievements and contributions to our communities of all the nominees had each been noteworthy in their own way,” ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said.
“The calibre of nominees for Community Hero and Community Organisation were particularly outstanding with judges spending a great deal of time in deliberation.
“I’d like to thank all the judges who were extremely diligent when selecting these finalists; it was certainly no easy task,” said Parkhill.
Read the full list of nominees below.
COMMUNITY HERO
- Sue Thompson
- Peta Friend
- Robyn Kennedy
- Shane Brown
YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD
- Kamalika Dasgupta
- Matt Yeldham
- Joshua Goyne
- Bayvick Lawrence
HIV HERO
- Alison Kincaid
- AIDS Dementia and HIV Psychiatry Service (ADAHPS)
- David Crawford
- Elizabeth Griggs
COMMUNITY ORGANISATION
- Hay Mardi Gras
- The Equality Campaign
- Trans Sydney Pride
- Human Rights Law Centre
HEALTH & WELLBEING
- HIV/AIDS Legal Centre
- Penny Gulliver
- Dr Allison Bielawski
- Sydney Queer Muslims
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
- Adrian Wills
- Maeve Marsden
- Riot
- Mark Trevorrow
MEDIA AWARD
- Benedict Brook
- Dr Shirleene Robinson
- Simon Hunt
- Jason Om
BUSINESS AWARD
- Belloccio Restaurant
- Sax Fetish
- Jonny Bastin
- 357 Sydney City Steam
For more information on this year’s finalists, head to the Honour Awards website.
© Star Observer 2018 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment